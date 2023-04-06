EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of additional debt securities

EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of additional debt securities 06.04.2023 / 06:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc (“Travelex”) 5 April 2023 Travelex announces admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF Travelex is pleased to announce that the additional new money notes which were issued as part of the £20 million fundraising that concluded on 3 April 2023 (the “Additional New Money Notes”) were admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) on 5 April 2023. The Additional New Money Notes have a face value amount of approximately £20.7 million. The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes. Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: [1]Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale @ travelex.com For other enquiries: [2]Press @ travelex.com –END– This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [3]rns @ lseg.com or visit [4] www.rns.com. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 06.04.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 8 Sackville Street W1S 3DG London United Kingdom Phone: +44(0)7584336458 E-mail: Victoria.benis-lonsdale @ travelex.com Internet: https://www.travelex-corporate.com/ ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936 WKN: A284QJ Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1602545 End of News EQS News Service 1602545 06.04.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale @ travelex.com 2. Press @ travelex.com 3. rns @ lseg.com 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=045b54e0f10227971bc659c2b6137e6c&application_id=1602545&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news