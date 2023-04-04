EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Disposal ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics 04.04.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ • ams OSRAM confirms the finalization of the divestiture of the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics • This closing represents the last of the communicated disposals following the acquisition of OSRAM • ams OSRAM will continue to focus on the high technology semiconductor business and its automotive and specialty lamps business Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (4 April 2023) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announced today that the disposal of the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics, a global supplier of LED drivers, has closed. The Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia employs around 600 people and operates widely across a large number of European and Asian countries. Inventronics is a publicly traded company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Inventronics maintains global operations including manufacturing facilities in China, India and Mexico in addition to distribution centers in the US and the Netherlands. Sales offices in major markets around the world service customers in more than 100 countries. With this closing all risks and benefits of the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia have transferred to Inventronics. This closing represents the completion of the communicated planned divestitures following the acquisition of OSRAM. ams OSRAM will continue to focus on the high technology semiconductor business and its automotive and specialty lamps business. The announcement represents an important milestone as ams OSRAM implements its strategy to divest businesses that are not core to the company’s strategy and to focus on core technology areas in illumination, visualization, and sensing. The total proceeds from these divestitures have increased to well above EUR 550 million which is meaningfully higher than the initial expectation. For more information on Inventronics please visit inventronicsglobal.com. For more information about ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com. Press Contact: Media Relations Investor Relations ams-OSRAM AG ams-OSRAM AG Amy Flécher Moritz M. Gmeiner Vice President Marketing Communications Head of Investor Relations T +43 664 8816 2121 T +43 3136 500 31211 [1]press @ ams-osram.com [2]investor @ ams-osram.com ams-osram.com ams-osram.com ams-OSRAM AG Hilary McGuinness Head of Public Relations T: +49 151 276 70 184 [3]press @ ams-osram.com ams-osram.com About ams OSRAM The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life. With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment. Our around 22,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 4.8 billion revenues in 2022 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). Find out more about us on [4] https://ams-osram.com ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Join ams OSRAM social media channels: [5]>Twitter [6]>LinkedIn [7]>Facebook [8]>YouTube ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 04.04.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: ams-OSRAM AG Tobelbader Straße 30 8141 Premstaetten Austria Phone: +43 3136 500-0 E-mail: investor @ ams-osram.com Internet: https://ams-osram.com/ ISIN: AT0000A18XM4 WKN: A118Z8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1601081 End of News EQS News Service 1601081 04.04.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. press @ ams-osram.com 2. investor @ ams-osram.com 3. press @ ams-osram.com 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d3a037c64875941641231f2939f6c402&application_id=1601081&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 5. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=abc52aadd1b09e752093ca366793ed46&application_id=1601081&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 6. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2e38dcb34f79060ddc9490cdb693d91b&application_id=1601081&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 7. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fee19590191b3da17836d1a1e69e8177&application_id=1601081&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 8. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=928a9cd78ac8af8e0181c5f67885e5fb&application_id=1601081&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news