EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger acquires energy and water management solutions provider Wideco Sweden AB

Wienerberger acquires energy and water management solutions provider Wideco Sweden AB • The acquisition of Wideco Sweden AB constitutes an ideal next step for Wienerberger to extend its Smart Solutions business in sustainable building and energy applications as well as strengthening its position in water management • Innovative sensor devices, patented solutions and real-time monitoring allow leakage detection for smart infrastructure and buildings Vienna, April 4, 2023 – With the acquisition of Wideco, a Swedish based technology company, Wienerberger Group is taking a further step into rapidly and consistently enhancing its Smart Solution offerings. Given Wideco's expertise in developing innovative Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, Wienerberger will be able to offer enhanced Smart Solutions, enabling customers to increase their operational safety such as measuring, localizing, and preventing leaks in district heating pipelines. Wideco's offering includes full solutions, covering sensor devices, IoT sensors, data communication and a user-friendly real-time web monitoring platform. "Megatrends, such as climate change, rapid population growth, and urbanization, call for smart, digital and ecological solutions for energy and water management. Within the framework of our value-enhancing strategy, we are starting to add smart functionality to our systems with the clear goal to support our customers on their journey of tackling their climate and resource challenges. There is a huge potential in this area, and we must act swiftly, especially in the interest of future generations," says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger. Presently, Wideco is primarily active in the Nordic Markets Sweden and Norway, with further market expansion planned. Their sensor devices are already distributed by partners and retailers worldwide. Wideco's end-to-end solutions for energy and water management is a natural fit with growth areas of Wienerberger and will be a perfect addition to its recent acquisition of Interact, the leading business for smart water management in the Netherlands. About Wideco Wideco Sweden AB is a leading IoT company that increases safety and efficiency in industries and buildings. The business is based in Borås, Sweden. The company's unique IoT platform for sensors in smart buildings, industry and cities is based on high performance serverless technology and integrated with 4G, LoRawan & NB-IoT communication protocols. The company today, with their own developed hardware monitors and protects over 40,000 km of District Heating pipe networks and +6,000 manholes worldwide. The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 216 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of approx. €5.0 billion and EBITDA of €1 billion in 2022. For further information, please contact: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com