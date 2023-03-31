EQS-News: Changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Personnel Changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board 31.03.2023 / 12:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ GRAZ, MARCH 31, 2023. ANDRITZ GROUP announces changes in its Executive Board, with two long-serving members retiring after their successful careers with the company. Wolfgang Semper has been a member of the Executive Board since 2011, with responsibility for the Hydro business area, Group Automation & Digitalization, and the Corporate Security function. After more than 40 years in the hydropower sector, he is retiring at the end of March 2023. During his tenure, Wolfgang Semper helped to position ANDRITZ as a strong global market leader in hydropower, contributing to the company's success in the hydropower sector. Humbert Köfler has been a member of the Executive Board since 2007, with responsibility for the Pulp & Paper Service and Separation business units. He will retire in September 2023 after 36 years with the company. During his tenure, Humbert Köfler successfully managed the growth and profitability of the Pulp & Paper Service and Separation business units. “I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to Wolfgang Semper and Humbert Köfler for their many years of dedicated and successful work for ANDRITZ. Their contributions have played a decisive role in developing ANDRITZ into a recognized, profitable international technology group,” says President and CEO Joachim Schönbeck. The ANDRITZ Executive Board will welcome two new members as of April 1, 2023: Frédéric Sauze (MBA, B. Eng.) has been appointed member of the Executive Board with responsibility for the Hydro business area. He has a proven track record in ANDRITZ, having previously held the positions of Senior Vice President of the ANDRITZ Hydro Service & Rehab Division North America, CEO of ANDRITZ S.A. de C.V. in Mexico, and President of ANDRITZ Hydro Corp. in the USA. Frédéric Sauze joined ANDRITZ in 2013 from ALSTOM, where he held various management positions in Mexico, Spain, the UK, and France. Dietmar Heinisser (M.Sc. in Business Economics) has been appointed Member of the Executive Board with responsibility for the Separation business area. He has also been with ANDRITZ for many years, having successfully held various management positions in Austria, Germany, and the USA since joining the company in 1997. Dietmar Heinisser was previously Senior Vice President of the Paper Service segment. ANDRITZ GROUP is confident that these changes will further strengthen its Executive Board and help the company to achieve its future goals. – End – PRESS RELEASE AND PHOTO AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD Press release and photo are available for download at [1]andritz.com/news. The photos may be published free of charge if the source is stated: “© photoworkers.at – ANDRITZ” and “© Behrendt & Rausch – ANDRITZ” respectively. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT Susan Trast Vice President Group Communications and Marketing [2]susan.trast @ andritz.com [3]andritz.com ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company’s business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group’s strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 31.03.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0 Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415 E-mail: welcome @ andritz.com Internet: www.andritz.com ISIN: AT0000730007 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1598443 End of News EQS News Service 1598443 31.03.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=57407ee1650489e3df184cb5bc316bcf&application_id=1598443&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. susan.trast @ andritz.com 3. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c4f006ff249d8b5cd67063508605c06f&application_id=1598443&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news