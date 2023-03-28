AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: USTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG announces the appointment of DIMITRIS TZELEPIS as the NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR for CAPITAL MARKETS, M&A AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

EQS-Media / 28.03.2023 / 12:22 CET/CEST March 27, 2023: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG announces the appointment of Dimitris Tzelepis as the new Executive Director for Capital Markets, M&A and Investor Relations. Dimitris Tzelepis has more than 25 years of experience in the Telecoms, Media, Banking and Investment sectors, having worked with companies such as NOVA Group (ex-Forthnet), OTE Group, Alpha Bank, NBG, Merrill Lynch and P&G. He has held various senior positions including CFO, COO and CEO. He has also served on a number of Boards in Greece, Cyprus and Romania as chairman, vice chairman and member. ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG, headquartered in Vienna, with an international presence and one of the leading providers of Secure Digital Technology Solutions in Europe. AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG is the one of the leading B2B providers of secure data, smart cards and payment solutions in Austria, Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe and South Eastern Europe, while also having significant market share in many other European countries and Türkiye. The Group is expanding fast in geographical areas outside Europe, such as the USA where it has established a new personalization center, and the Middle East & Africa where sales units have been developed that have already drawn significant new business. In addition, the Company has become a payment products and solutions partner of choice for Challenger Banks/Neo Banks, a growing market segment world-wide. The Company has a strong pan-European operational footprint, reaching from the United Kingdom to Greece and Türkiye, with seven production facilities and seven personalization centres in Europe, as well as an additional personalization centre in USA. It also has sales offices in Norway, Czech Republic, Germany, Croatia, Serbia, Jordan, the UAE and a network of partners and selling agencies around the world. This footprint enables the provision of a high service level to our customers, confirmed by the very long lasting relationships we have with our customers. The Group’s international customer base benefits from a complementary product and service offering ranging from bill printing, direct mailing and document processing to payment, transit and ID cards increasingly bundled with online, mobile and digitalization transformation solutions. Contact Person: Dimitris Tzelepis Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 357 E-Mail: d.tzelepis @ austriacard.com Website: [1] www.austriacard.com Symbol: ACAG ISIN: AT0000A325L0 Stock Exchanges: Vienna Prime Market, Athens Main Market End of Media Release ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Key word(s): Enterprise 28.03.2023 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria E-mail: ac.contact @ austriacard.com Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ ISIN: AT0000A325L0 WKN: A3D5BK Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1594475 Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed; End of News EQS Media 1594475 28.03.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=41461859389e76d9e66a501181c96d7d&application_id=1594475&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news