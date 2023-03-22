EQS-AFR: Semperit AG Holding: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Semperit AG Holding / Release of Financial Reports Semperit AG Holding: Release of a Financial report 22.03.2023 / 17:26 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Semperit AG Holding hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.semperitgroup.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/ ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 22.03.2023 CET/CEST ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Semperit AG Holding Am Belvedere 10 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.semperitgroup.com End of News EQS News Service 1588671 22.03.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.semperitgroup.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen/