EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG: Wolftank Group establishes subsidiary in the USA

EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Investment Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG: Wolftank Group establishes subsidiary in the USA 16.03.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Presse Release Innsbruck, March 16th, 2023 Wolftank Group establishes subsidiary in the USA The Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), specialized in technologies for renewable energy and environmental solutions, takes a strategic expansion step towards the USA. With the "Inflation Reduction Act" enacted in the summer of 2022, the USA have decided to invest USD 370 billion in climate protection in order to reduce CO[2] emissions by around 40% compared to 2005. More recently, a hearing in the U.S. Senate initiated a debate on a national low-carbon fuel standard. This once again highlighted the need for hydrogen-powered vehicles to help decarbonizing. To take advantage of this environment and participate optimally in the market potential, the Group established its own subsidiary in California following a resolution by the Executive Board. The new Wolftank USA Inc. will supply the American market with the Group's innovative hydrogen solutions and will initially focus on mobile hydrogen filling stations. At the same time as the company was founded, the group applied for a partnership in the "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Partnership", which will promote rapid local networking. Peter Werth, CEO of the Wolftank Group, had already presented at the renowned "Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Seminar" conference in Long Beach in February and visited the first customers in the public transport sector as well as other hydrogen production sites. California is considered a green pioneer state and has adopted significant CO[2] reductions, such as only zero-emission vehicles will be allowed in California ports from 2035 onwards. „With our new subsidiary in the USA, we are continuing our consistent growth course. The environment for zero-emission mobility is ideal for this step following recent decisions. We want to become an active player in the market with our know-how and offer our mobile hydrogen refueling stations, which are optimal as a quick-deployment refueling option. Our goal is to significantly contribute to the necessary infrastructure for a zero-emission future worldwide“, says Peter Werth, CEO Wolftank Group. With more than 20 years of experience in hydrogen storage and refueling solutions, the company has multimodal H2 supply solutions for road, rail and maritime transport. The group offers ready-to-use hydrogen refueling solutions for buses or heavy-duty vehicles (350 bar) and passenger vehicles (700 bar). About Wolftank Group Wolftank Group is a leading global technology partner for energy and environmental solutions. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in over 20 countries in implementing projects efficiently and in an environmentally friendly manner. To this end, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - for example, through the turnkey supply of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling stations. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, and recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are controlled by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The shares of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) are listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: [1] www.wolftankgroup.com Contact: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Telefon: +43 (512) 345726 E-Mail: [2]investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com Disclaimer: This communication contains statements that concern the future and refer to a current state of knowledge, expectations and predictions of the management of the company Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements concerning the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to adjust, correct or monitor statements made in this report in the future. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 16.03.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Grabenweg 58 6020 Innsbruck Austria Phone: +43 512 345726 E-mail: investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com Internet: www.wolftankgroup.com ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6 WKN: A2PBHR Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1583813 Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA End of News EQS News Service 1583813 16.03.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=196d7e204b120a4332efb25c48dab20f&application_id=1583813&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com