EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Exercise of call options with cash settlement

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.03.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬──────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ First name: │ Wolfgang │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Leitner │ └───────────────┴──────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────┐ │ Andritz AG │ └────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌──────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Derivative │ ├──────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ │ Exercise of call options with cash settlement and whose │ │ Description: │ underlying are shares of ANDRITZ AG (AT0000730007). │ │ │ Average option premium paid: 22.0488 EUR │ └──────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌───────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Exercise of call options with cash settlement │ └───────────────────────────────────────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌─────────────┬─────────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 19.5644 EUR │ 92489.00 Units │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 19.2596 EUR │ 38842.00 Units │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 19.3349 EUR │ 23876.00 Units │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 19.6895 EUR │ 17435.00 Units │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 19.6905 EUR │ 21946.00 Units │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 22.2878 EUR │ 45000.00 Units │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 22.3697 EUR │ 26278.00 Units │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 22.1365 EUR │ 217089.00 Units │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 22.2570 EUR │ 54085.00 Units │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 22.3783 EUR │ 104277.00 Units │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 22.3782 EUR │ 15694.00 Units │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 22.3526 EUR │ 37577.00 Units │ └─────────────┴─────────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 21.4796 EUR │ 694588.00 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 08/03/2023; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 10.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Internet: www.andritz.com End of News EQS News Service 81463 10.03.2023 CET/CEST