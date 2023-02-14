EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Together with partners, Lenzing succeeds in reaching a milestone in the development of a circular-based fashion collection

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Alliance Lenzing AG: Together with partners, Lenzing succeeds in reaching a milestone in the development of a circular-based fashion collection 14.02.2023 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Together with partners, Lenzing succeeds in reaching a milestone in the development of a circular-based fashion collection • Lenzing, Södra and Portuguese fabric manufacturer Riopele advance circularity together • World-renowned fashion label Filippa K will present the revolutionary recycled material in its Spring/Summer 2024 collection Lenzing/Växjö/Pousada de Saramagos/Stockholm - The Lenzing Group, the world’s leading supplier of specialty fibers, and Sweden’s leading pulp producer Södra have reached the next major milestone in their strategic partnership to promote circularity in fashion. Together with Portuguese fabric manufacturer Riopele, the two companies are developing textiles made from recycled and sustainably produced materials for a spring/summer collection by fashion brand Filippa K, which will be presented to the fashion world this autumn. It is the first fashion collection worldwide to contain TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ lyocell fibers based on the further developed OnceMore^® brand pulp. OnceMore^® pulp, which was jointly developed further by Lenzing and Södra, is the world’s first process for large-scale recycling of textile waste from blended fabrics. Using the innovative REFIBRA™ technology, Lenzing produces lyocell fibers from it in a closed-loop manufacturing process. With Riopele’s expertise in yarn and fabric production, the sustainably produced pilot fibers are subsequently turned into fashionable fabrics that Filippa K uses in the collection. “One company alone can’t solve the pressing issue of textile waste. It is proactive partnerships like this that enable us to move forward and bring about real systemic change,” said Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Commercial Officer Fiber of the Lenzing Group. “We’re working hard to make our industries even more sustainable and to drive the transformation of the textile business model from linear to circular. Further efforts from the entire industry are needed for this transformation to take place,” van de Kerkhof said. “We are so excited to be the first brand developing products in the new textile based on OnceMore^® pulp using Lenzing’s REFIBRA™ technology, supported by Riopele’s creative expertise in yarn and fabric production. We are not in this alone – collaboration is an essential step in sustainable transformation of the industry. It’s important to us at Filippa K to join forces with like-minded partners who are innovators in their own fields,” said Jodi Everding, Vice President of Sustainability at Filippa K. Lenzing and Södra – a long-standing partnership for systemic change Lenzing and Södra have been joining forces in textile recycling since 2021, making a decisive contribution to promoting the circular economy in the fashion industry. As part of the cooperation, the companies intend to share their knowledge with each other and jointly develop processes to enable broader use of cellulosic used textiles on a commercial scale.The jointly developed pulp OnceMore^® will subsequently also be used as a raw material for the production of Lenzing’s TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ branded specialty fibers. The goal is to be able to process 25,000 tons of textile waste per year by 2025. In line with its circular economy vision “We give waste a new life. Every day”, Lenzing drives the industry towards a fully-fledged circular economy by striving to give waste a new life in all aspects of its core business and by co-developing circular solutions together with potential partners in and outside the current value chain. Lenzing has extensive knowledge in developing cutting-edge innovations in recycling such as its REFIBRA™ and Eco Cycle technologies. Besides virgin dissolving wood pulp, these technologies allow the processing of a substantial proportion of recycled materials based on pre-consumer cottons scraps and post-consumer garments. Photo download: [1] https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=4cBVRt1KYQwv PIN: 4cBVRt1KYQwv Your contact for Public Relations: Dominic Köfner Daniel Winkelmeier Vice President Corporate Communications & Communications Manager Public Affairs Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria Austria Phone +43 7672 701 2743 Phone +43 7672 701 2871 E-mail [2]media @ lenzing.com E-mail [4]media @ lenzing.com Web [3] www.lenzing.com Web [5] www.lenzing.com About the Lenzing Group The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications. The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the “Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true. Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2021 Revenue: EUR 2.19 bn Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes Number of employees (headcount): 7,958 TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG. About Filippa K Swedish fashion house Filippa K has pioneered Scandinavian minimalism since 1993, with an effortlessly sensual approach that stands the test of time. Offering a complete wardrobe of refined essentials, the collections balance style and functionality to meet the real needs of everyday life. Filippa K’s mindful design approach revolves around three sustainability pillars – circularity, traceability and impact reduction – which are enabled by its partnerships and scalability efforts. About Södra Södra was founded in 1938 on the idea that we are stronger together. We are now the largest forest-owner association in Sweden, with 51,000 family forest owners as members. Together, Södra’s members own a world-leading industry that processes forest raw material into renewable products such as pulp, timber, building systems, liquid bioproducts and energy. Rooted in the forest, we grow the future. About Riopele Founded in 1927, Riopele is one of the oldest textile manufacturers in Portugal and an international reference in the creation and production of fabrics in fashion. Incorporating sustainable practices across the entire business, Riopele invests in the production of high-quality fabrics, based on natural, synthetic, artificial and recycled fibres. 