EQS-News: SIGNA Prime Awarded ‘Prime’ Status in ISS ESG Sustainability Rating

SIGNA Prime Awarded 'Prime' Status in ISS ESG Sustainability Rating

Vienna, February 8, 2023 — SIGNA Prime Selection AG ("SIGNA Prime") has been awarded 'Prime' status in the sustainability rating by ISS ESG, a leading global research and rating agency. SIGNA Prime achieved a 'C+' score in the ESG Corporate Rating. This positions the company within the top 10% in the global real estate peer group rated by ISS ESG.

'Prime' status is awarded to companies that exceed the industry-specific threshold for sustainability and meet the stringent environmental, social, and governance criteria.

It was only in September of last year that SIGNA Prime achieved an ESG risk rating of 9.7 ("negligible risk") provided by rating agency Sustainalytics following a prior rating of 11.3 ("low risk") in December 2020 (scale from 0 to 100, with 0 representing a negligible ESG risk).

Timo Herzberg, CEO of SIGNA Prime: "The ISS ESG Corporate Rating is a recognition of our long-standing sustainability efforts and will be a major contributing factor in further strengthening our investor base. It validates the excellent ESG rating we received from Sustainalytics and confirms that SIGNA Prime is committed to meeting high standards when it comes to acting responsibly."

ISS ESG rates companies based on approximately 100 different and mainly industry-specific indicators. ISS ESG applies stringent standards to ensure companies are meeting the environmental (E), social (S), and governance (G) requirements and assigns them one of twelve grades on a scale from 'A+' to 'D-'. 'Prime' status is applied when a company achieves a grade of 'C' or better in the international Real Estate benchmark group.

Further information about ISS ESG and the ESG Corporate Rating can be found at https://www.issgovernance.com/esg/ratings/.

About SIGNA Prime Selection AG

SIGNA Prime Selection AG ("SIGNA Prime") is one of the largest European non-listed commercial real estate groups with a Gross Asset Value of €18.8b as of year-end 2021. SIGNA Prime exclusively owns and manages properties with a long-term perspective. The portfolio is concentrated on the largest cities in Europe, focusing on the German-speaking region. In 2022, SIGNA Prime acquired the world-renowned luxury retail property Selfridges in London. The company also owns the luxury department store KaDeWe and the UPPER WEST office tower in Berlin, Goldenes Quartier as an extension of Vienna's downtown pedestrian area, and other well-known buildings in major cities, such as Berlin, Vienna, Hamburg, Munich, and Zurich. Centrally located, established properties are characterized by persistently high demand. In order to expand the resilient portfolio and continue to generate high value, SIGNA Prime is actively repositioning, modernizing, and redeveloping further city-center assets over the next years. All new projects will be certified to international green building standards.

Additional information is available at www.signa.at

Questions?
Robert Leingruber
r.leingruber @ signa.at
+43 1 5329848-0