EQS-AFR: voestalpine AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: voestalpine AG / Release of Financial Reports voestalpine AG: Release of a Financial report 08.02.2023 / 07:35 CET/CEST Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ voestalpine AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Interim report Q3 Language: German Address: [1] https://www.voestalpine.com/group/2022-23-q3-bericht Language: English Address: [2] https://www.voestalpine.com/group/2022-23-q3-report ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 08.02.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: voestalpine AG voestalpine-Straße 1 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.voestalpine.com End of News EQS News Service 1554153 08.02.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.voestalpine.com/group/2022-23-q3-bericht 2. https://www.voestalpine.com/group/2022-23-q3-report