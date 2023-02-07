EQS-Adhoc: Kommunalkredit Austria AG: Change of control of owners | Strong partner for further growth course of infrastructure platform

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kommunalkredit Austria AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Kommunalkredit Austria AG: Change of control of owners | Strong partner for further growth course of infrastructure platform 07-Feb-2023 / 13:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ The two indirect controlling shareholders of Kommunalkredit Austria AG, Interritus Limited, based in the United Kingdom, and Trinity Investments Designated Activity Company, based in Ireland and managed by Attestor Limited, have sold their entire stake in Satere Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH (holding company of Kommunalkredit Austria AG) to Green Opera Finance BidCo AB based in Sweden. The sale is subject to competition and regulatory approval. The current owners of the holding company will each indirectly hold a 9.9% interest in the acquiring company.