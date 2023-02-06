EQS-News: EnerMech teams up with Wolftank Group to support net zero transport emissions for Australia and New Zealand’s industrial sectors

EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement EnerMech teams up with Wolftank Group to support net zero transport emissions for Australia and New Zealand’s industrial sectors 06.02.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Press release Innsbruck, 6 February 2023 EnerMech teams up with Wolftank Group to support net zero transport emissions for Australia and New Zealand’s industrial sectors • Portable technology provides clean energy refuelling solution for sectors in out-of-the way locations such as mining Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) has signed a distribution agreement with EnerMech, an international specialist in the provision of integrated supply, operations, maintenance and engineering solutions. The partnership will bring hydrogen refuelling stations to Australia and New Zealand’s industrial sectors as organisations look to cut fossil fuel dependence from their transport fleets in line with net zero emission targets. The Australian arm of the global integrated solutions will supply, install, commission, and maintain Wolftank’s unique hydrogen refuelling stations (HRS). First customer orders have already been received: The two companies will cooperate in order to install mobile hydrogen stations in different Australian locations. The portable HRS design is particularly suited to sectors such as mining where worksites are typically found in remote locations with fewer hydrogen refuelling opportunities available. The firm’s innovative technology allows hydrogen-powered vehicles to be fast-refilled on a par with traditional petrol or diesel fuelled freight. EnerMech has previously supported large scale hydrogen projects and LNG projects in the Asia Pacific region and has the capabilities to provide expert support with the full turnkey solutions, from mechanical and electrical services to full commissioning of the facility. EnerMech’s regional director Asia Pacific, Garry Ford, said: “Hydrogen produces no carbon emissions providing a flexible, storable and safe alternative for companies operating in transport intense sectors such as mining and heavy haulage, where operations are often based in outlying places. However, one of the main challenges is the lack of refuelling infrastructure in these remote areas to make it a viable solution. This is why Wolftank’s HRS is set to be a game-changer. We are very excited to be involved with such a forward thinking and trusted company as Wolftank, with a proven track record of helping their customers to realise green sustainability goals for transportation. Our business has been working in the hydrogen space for some time and this partnership positions EnerMech for further growth in the renewables sector.” Wolftank Group has more than 20 years’ experience in hydrogen storage and retailing. The company has multimodal H[2] supply solutions for road, rail and maritime transport, and provides prefabricated hydrogen service stations for heavy (350 bar) and passenger (700 bar) vehicles. One of its most recent projects was the development and construction of a turnkey HRS for a bus station in Bolzano, Italy, where six buses can be refuelled per hour. “We deliver our innovative hydrogen technologies to around a dozen countries, ranging from transport and conversion to electricity to distribution with mobile or stationary refuelling systems. With EnerMech, we have found a perfect partner to supply Australia and New Zealand now as well with our solutions. This is another important step on our expansion course. Our goal is to help build the necessary infrastructure for a zero-emission future all around the world”, said Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group. About Enermech Formed in April 2008, EnerMech provides specialist integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity services to the international energy and infrastructure sectors, from pre-commissioning through operations and maintenance and late-life support/decommissioning. The business is focused on offering a safer, more customer-focused, responsive service at lower cost, while delivering a much greater level of engineering and technical support than competitors can offer. In December 2018, EnerMech was acquired by The Carlyle Group, the NASDAQ listed global asset manager. EnerMech specialises in providing integrated supply, operations, maintenance and engineering solutions in its core services of Cranes and Lifting, Electrical and Instrumentation, Equipment Rental, Hydraulic products and services, Industrial Services, Process, Pipeline and Umbilicals (PPU), Maintenance and Integrity Services, Training and Valve supply and services. The group is headquartered in Aberdeen with bases in Great Yarmouth, Bristol (UK); Stavanger, Houston, Pasadena, Sulphur, Casper, Williston (USA), Guyana, Trinidad, Mexico, Abu Dhabi, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Singapore; Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Darwin, Gladstone, Chinchilla (Australia); Malaysia, China, South Korea, India, Ghana, Nigeria, Angola and South Africa. [1] www.enermech.com About Wolftank Group Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Contact: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG phone: +43 (512) 345726 Email: investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com Issued on behalf of EnerMech Ltd by BIG Partnership: Pam Wilson phone: +44 (0)7772 287 588 Email: pam.wilson @ bigpartnership.co.uk 06.02.2023 CET/CEST
Language: English Company: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Grabenweg 58 6020 Innsbruck Austria Phone: +43 512 345726 E-mail: investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com Internet: www.wolftankgroup.com ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6 WKN: A2PBHR