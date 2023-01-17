EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom closes sale of public transport business in Spain.

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal Kapsch TrafficCom closes sale of public transport business in Spain. 17.01.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Kapsch TrafficCom closes sale of public transport business in Spain. As already published on August 29, 2022, Kapsch TrafficCom agreed to sell the Spanish public transport business unit, bundled in the group company "Arce Mobility Solutions", to the technology company Kontron. The transaction was subject to regulatory approvals and has now been closed. The purchase price is in line with management expectations and amounts to EUR 7.6 million. Kapsch TrafficCom will generate an other operating income of EUR 5.8 million from this transaction, which will be included in the results on the third quarter of 2022/23. Details on the results for the first three quarters of 2022/23 will be published on February 22, 2023. More information: [1]Announcements | Kapsch TrafficCom Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion. With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems. Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million. Press contacts: Investor contact: Sandra Bijelic Carolin Treichl Head of Corporate Marcus Handl, Valerie Riegler Executive Vice President Communications Investor Relations team Marketing & Communications Kapsch TrafficCom AG Kapsch TrafficCom AG Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft Am Europlatz 2 Am Europlatz 2 Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna, Austria 1120 Vienna, Austria 1120 Vienna, Austria T +43 50 811 1720 T +43 50 811 1122 T +43 50 811 1710 sandra.bijelic @ kapsch.net [3]ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net [2]carolin.treichl@kapsch.net Further information: [4] www.kapsch.net/ktc Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 17.01.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 50811 1122 Fax: +43 50811 99 1122 E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9 WKN: A0MUZU Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1536349 End of News EQS News Service 1536349 17.01.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e6094b77204f4666981f72b667e85254&application_id=1536349&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. carolin.treichl @ kapsch.net 3. ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=25fd54bf6c0802ed7fac49ea41fcacb1&application_id=1536349&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news