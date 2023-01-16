Zum Inhalt springen
Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EQS-PVR: Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Semperit AG Holding Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 16.01.2023 / 14:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018   Vienna,  12.1.2023   Overview   1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights   3. Person subject to notification obligation Alain de Krassny   4. Name of shareholder(s): de Krassny GmbH   5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11.1.2023   6. Total positions     % of voting rights     % of voting through   Total number rights financial/other Total of of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 both in rights of shares (7.A) + 7.B.2) % (7.A + issuer 7.B) Resulting situation         on the date on which 10.07 % 0.00 % 10.07 % 20 573 434 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous         notification (if 5.02 %     applicable)   Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000785555 11 925 2 059 891 0.06 % 10.01 % SUBTOTAL A 2 071 816 10.07 %   B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised               SUBTOTAL B.1       B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights                   SUBTOTAL B.2       8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total of No. Name controlled by  directly (%) instruments held both (%) No.  directly (%) 1 Alain de   0.05 %   0.05 % Krassny 2 de Krassny 1 10.02 %   10.02 % GmbH               9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.   10. Sonstige Kommentare: -    Vienna 12.1.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 16.01.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Semperit AG Holding Am Belvedere 10 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.semperitgroup.com   End of News EQS News Service 1535999  16.01.2023 CET/CEST

VERBREITUNG üBER EQS GROUP NEWS-SERVICE UNTER AUSSCHLIEßLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS.

EQS-PVR: Semperit AG Hold...

  • Semperit AG Holding

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    EQS


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: