EQS-PVR: Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Semperit AG Holding Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 16.01.2023 / 14:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 12.1.2023 Overview 1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Alain de Krassny 4. Name of shareholder(s): de Krassny GmbH 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11.1.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 both in rights of shares (7.A) + 7.B.2) % (7.A + issuer 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which 10.07 % 0.00 % 10.07 % 20 573 434 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if 5.02 % applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000785555 11 925 2 059 891 0.06 % 10.01 % SUBTOTAL A 2 071 816 10.07 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total of No. Name controlled by directly (%) instruments held both (%) No. directly (%) 1 Alain de 0.05 % 0.05 % Krassny 2 de Krassny 1 10.02 % 10.02 % GmbH 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Vienna 12.1.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 16.01.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Semperit AG Holding Am Belvedere 10 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.semperitgroup.com End of News EQS News Service 1535999 16.01.2023 CET/CEST