EQS-News: Wolftank Group and ARTHUR BUS jointly expand portfolio: Mobile hydrogen refueling systems for public transport

EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Strategic Company Decision Wolftank Group and ARTHUR BUS jointly expand portfolio: Mobile hydrogen refueling systems for public transport 16.01.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Press release Innsbruck, 16 January 2023 Wolftank Group and ARTHUR BUS jointly expand portfolio: Mobile hydrogen refueling systems for public transport Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), specialized in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, has signed an agreement with ARTHUR BUS (ARTHUR BUS GmbH, HRB 263887) for the further development and delivery of mobile hydrogen refuelling containers. ARTHUR BUS provides state-of-the-art zero-emission buses for local public transport (LPT) in cities and regional communities, transporting people to their destinations comfortably, quietly and sustainably. The globally active Wolftank Group develops and implements state-of-the-art technologies and infrastructure solutions for zero-emission mobility and supplies, among other things, turnkey, modular hydrogen refuelling systems. The current lack of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure poses a major challenge for public transport operators when switching to zero-emission vehicles. Therefore, as an extended service to customers, the strategy of vehicle manufacturers comprises a package offer that includes a refuelling solution when a hydrogen vehicle is purchased. "With our decades of expertise in hydrogen technologies, we have developed targeted, innovative and flexible refuelling solutions that are suitable for a wide range of conditions. Especially for a rapid expansion of sustainable mobility, it is crucial to offer cost-effective and ready-to-use refuelling options today. Combining this with vehicle sales is an easy way to meet demand where it arises. We are pleased that ARTHUR BUS, as a pioneer in this field, has decided to go for a joint solution. This is another implementation step of our strategy to actively work on building the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility worldwide," says Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group. Philipp Glonner, Co-Founder and CEO of ARTHUR BUS, says: "Especially in the field of public transport, there is still a need for competitive solutions. The range of products and services available to operators can be significantly improved. Our new combined offer of hydrogen bus and refuelling solution aims to do just that. We are the first manufacturer to ensure that our buses are ready for immediate use, while our customers can concentrate on their core business." About Wolftank Group Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: [1] www.wolftankgroup.com About ARTHUR ARTHUR is a leading automotive manufacturer (OEM) and system manufacturer in the hydrogen sector with headquarters in Munich and production facilities in Germany and Poland. ARTHUR develops and produces its zero-emission city buses for public transport and, as a system manufacturer, also provides the necessary interfaces for infrastructure from conception to implementation. ARTHUR BUS is the first business unit of ARTHUR's vision of zero-emission mobility and has developed its own Vehicle Type Certificate for the entire European Union for local public transport and approved it as an independent OEM, setting the global benchmark for efficiency and consumption of hydrogen use for commercial vehicles in the bus segment. Contact: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG phone: +43 (512) 345726 Email: [2]investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com Disclaimer: This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. 