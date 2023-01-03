EQS-PVR: STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: STRABAG SE STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 03.01.2023 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 23.12.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: STRABAG SE 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation Oleg Deripaska 4. Name of shareholder(s): MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.1.2023 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total Total number rights through of both of voting attached to financial/other in % rights of shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + (7.A + issuer 7.B.2) 7.B) Resulting situation 27,78 % 57,78 % 85,56 % 102 600 000 on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT000000STR1 28 500 001 27,78 % SUBTOTAL A 28 500 001 27,78 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Exercise Number of % of Date Period voting voting rights that rights may be acquired if the instrument is exercised Vorkaufsrecht / Right of na na 59 279 931 57,78 % First Refusal SUBTOTAL B.1 59 279 931 57,78 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 Oleg Deripaska Bradmion 2 Holdings 1 Limited 3 Melisantis 2 Limited 4 MKAO Valtoura 3 Limited 5 MKAO Rasperia 4 27,78 % 57,78 % 85,56 % Limited 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Die vorliegende Beteiligungsmeldung wird aufgrund Kündigung des Syndikatsvertrags vom 23.04.2007 (zuletzt geändert am 15.03.2013) durch die Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung mit Wirkung zum Ablauf des 31.12.2022 erstattet. Die Meldung des Vorkaufsrechts aus vorgenanntem Syndikatsvertrag gemäß Punkt 7.B.1 als Finanzinstrument gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018 erfolgt lediglich vorsichtshalber um der formalen Vollständigkeit willen. Erläuternd wird dazu ausgeführt, dass der vorgenannte Syndikatsvertrag wechselseitige Vorkaufsrechte vorsieht, die sich aus Sicht der MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited theoretisch auf 59.279.931 Aktien (= Summe der von den übrigen Syndikatsmitgliedern gehaltenen Aktien) beziehen könnten. Das Vorkaufsrecht der MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited ist gemäß den Bestimmungen des Syndikatsvertrags jedoch den Vorkaufsrechten der übrigen Syndikatsmitglieder nachgelagert und könnte durch MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited nur im Fall ausgeübt werden, dass die übrigen Syndikatsmitglieder ihre wechselseitigen Vorkaufsrechte nicht ausüben. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited vertritt zudem die Rechtsansicht, dass die Vorkaufsrechte aus dem Syndikatsvertrag nach dessen Beendigung nicht fortwirken. *** This notification is submitted due to termination of the syndicate agreement dated 23.04.2007 (last amended on 15.03.2013) by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung with effect as of the end of 31.12.2022. The notification of the right of first refusal arising from the aforementioned syndicate agreement pursuant to item 7.B.1 as a financial instrument pursuant to Sec 131 para. 1 no. 1 Stock Exchange Act 2018 is made merely as a precaution for the sake of formal completeness. In this regard, it is noted that the aforementioned syndicate agreement provides for mutual rights of first refusal which, from the perspective of MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, could theoretically relate to 59,279,931 shares (= sum of the shares held by the other syndicate members). However, according to the provisions of the syndicate agreement, the right of first refusal of MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited is subordinated to the rights of first refusal of the other syndicate members and could only be exercised by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited in the event that the other syndicate members do not exercise their mutual rights of first refusal. Additionally, MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that the rights of first refusal arising from the syndicate agreement do not continue to apply after its termination. Wien am 23.12.2022