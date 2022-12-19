EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger takes over brick plant from Otto Bergmann GmbH in Germany

Wienerberger takes over brick plant from Otto Bergmann GmbH in Germany • Wienerberger strengthens its regional presence in North Rhine Westphalia in the field of high-thermal-insulation Poroton clay blocks • The acquisition of this plant is yet another step for Wienerberger toward the goal of climate neutrality and creates a sustainable basis for further profitable growth Vienna, December 19, 2022 – As of January 3, 2023, Wienerberger GmbH in Germany takes over the Steinheim brick plant of Otto Bergmann GmbH in North Rhine Westphalia. By acquiring this plant, which will specialize in the production of high-thermal-insulation Poroton clay blocks, Wienerberger is expanding its production capacities and strengthening its regional market position. As one of the most important market participants in Germany and a standard-setter of the European construction industry, Wienerberger is continuously expanding its business in accordance with market requirements. With the acquisition of this brick plant, Wienerberger is consistently and successfully pursuing its sustainable development into a system provider committed to the ambitious ESG targets of the Group. "With bricks as a durable and environment-friendly building material, and given our strength in innovation, we have always acted as a pioneer in our industry and evolved into a full-range provider of solutions for the entire sector of building, water, and energy management. By taking over the Steinheim brick plant, we are demonstrating our commitment to long-term growth even in economically challenging times and further expanding the production of sustainable clay building materials. Owing to their durability and their regional availability, clay blocks, in particular, play an essential role in the construction of energy-efficient and affordable housing", says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG. Investing in the future The Steinheim production site of Bergmann's, a family-owned business based in North Rhine Westphalia with a long tradition as a regional manufacturer with a strong focus on customer proximity, enables Wienerberger to position itself as a supplier of locally produced sustainable bricks. The plant's long-serving workforce of roughly 35 employees will become part of Wienerberger Germany and make a valuable contribution to Wienerberger's continued success. Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 216 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 671 million in 2021. For further information, please contact: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com