EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Packaging divests production sites in Russia

EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Disposal Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Packaging divests production sites in Russia 16.12.2022 / 09:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has sold its two Packaging sites in Russia, St. Petersburg and Pskov, to the local investor Granelle following approval by the governmental authorities. The selling price amounts to approx. EUR 134 million. In 2021, the plants generated combined sales of approx. EUR 124 million. The transaction is expected to have a neutral impact on MM's net profit. MM is a leading global producer of cartonboard and folding cartons with an attractive offer in kraft papers and uncoated fine papers for various end applications. MM promotes sustainable development through innovative, recyclable packaging and paper products.