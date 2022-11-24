EQS-News: INCERGO ANNOUNCES LISTING OF FRANCHISE-FOCUSED HOLDING GROUP, INCERGO S.A

EQS-News: Incergo S.A. / Key word(s): IPO INCERGO ANNOUNCES LISTING OF FRANCHISE-FOCUSED HOLDING GROUP, INCERGO S.A 24.11.2022 / 14:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ [Vienna, 24th November 2022] - Incergo S.A ("Incergo"), a company incorporated in Luxembourg, announced its first day of trading on the Vienna Direct Market. Incergo will bring together a wide range of profitable best-in-class franchise businesses, with a unique formula for growth. Using an ‘Agglomeration model’, franchisors will be invited to join the publicly listed company, without losing their brand’s identity. Incergo’s business strategy is to build a first-class company, harnessing the knowledge of experienced franchisors, to build bigger and stronger franchise businesses for them and their networks. Darren Taylor, franchise entrepreneur and CEO of Incergo said: ‘‘We will be inviting UK and international franchise brands to join us in our new global ecosystem at Incergo.” He continued: “Every franchisor knows that a collaborative approach works; it’s a mantra we’ve been preaching for years. When a franchise brand joins Incergo they won’t lose their identity, we’ll respect the franchisor’s right to still run their company exactly as they did before and we won’t insist on centralised operations, although we’d encourage them to work together, when it is mutually beneficial. By working together, franchisors will benefit from peer-to-peer support, joint operational efficiencies and economies of scale, helping us all to build stronger, more resilient franchises for the future.” Visit[1] www.incergo.net for more information About Incergo Incergo S.A brings together a wide range of profitable, best in class businesses with a unique formula for growth. The Company’s business strategy is a holding company that acquires companies that are master franchise businesses. Contacts for IR and media enquiries: Incergo S.A, Charlotte Williams, [2]charlotte @ unity-group.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 24.11.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Incergo S.A. 33 rue du Puits Romain 8070 Bertrange Luxemburg E-mail: info @ incergo.net Internet: www.incergo.net ISIN: LU1917297225 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1495761 End of News EQS News Service 1495761 24.11.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8214df0e706ba4035c92688769b6d696&application_id=1495761&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. charlotte @ unity-group.com