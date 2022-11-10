Zum Inhalt springen
EQS-Adhoc: Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. – Acquisition of Reale Commerciale S.p.A.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bubbles Bidco S.p.A. / Key word(s): Acquisition Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. – Acquisition of Reale Commerciale S.p.A. 10-Nov-2022 / 22:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION   Milan, November 10, 2022   Re: Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. (the “Company”) – Acquisition of Reale Commerciale S.p.A.   The Company is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the entire corporate capital (100%) of Reale Commerciale S.p.A. (the “Target”) (the “Transaction”). The Transaction results in the Company acquiring indirect control over Acqua & Sapone S.r.l.. No other terms of the Transaction were disclosed.   The Target operates under the Acqua & Sapone brand, Italy’s leading non-food discount retailer selling a wide range of household and personal care products at value prices through a network of over 800 retail locations.   Note This announcement is released by Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. and contains information that qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”). For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Stefano Giambelli, Chairman.   ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 10-Nov-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Bubbles Bidco S.p.A. 14 Via Dente 20121 Milano Italy ISIN: IT0005458739 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1484959   End of Announcement EQS News Service 1484959  10-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

