GULFOOD Manufacturing Dubai: AGRANA again showcases innovative product concepts for yoghurts, ice creams, food services and beverages at the world’s leading food fair

EQS-Media / 03.11.2022 / 11:05 CET/CEST GULFOOD Manufacturing Dubai: from spoonable date yoghurts to syrups for baristas – AGRANA again showcases innovative product concepts for yoghurts, ice creams, food services and beverages at the world’s leading food fair The GULFOOD Manufacturing event in Dubai , from 8 – 10 November, is yet again the international venue for the food processing industry and the meeting point for experts, particularly from the Middle East, North and Central Africa as well as Asia. The global food industry player AGRANA will be presenting visitors from the dairy, bakery, ice cream and beverages sectors a wide range of new fruit and flavouring products at GULFOOD Manufacturing alongside AUSTRIA JUICE, a joint venture between AGRANA and Raiffeisen Ware Austria. Healthy and conscious nutrition is becoming increasingly important. Consumers are attaching greater importance to the positive effects of food on their own well-being and immune systems. At the same time however demands in terms of taste and enjoyment remain high. “All-natural nutrition is a trend which we are increasingly taking into account through our innovative product concepts for the downstream food processing industry. That’s why AGRANA is focusing at the GULFOOD Manufacturing fair on ‘good-for-you’ products since this trend is also on the rise in the Gulf Region”, stresses AGRANA CEO Markus Mühleisen. AGRANA integrates these demands into functional concepts such as yoghurts based on various new taste combinations. One of these novel drinkable yoghurts is a kiwi-lime, immunity-boosting drink: This concept is rich in Vitamin C and zinc, both of which are known to support the body’s own immune system. The high concentration of fiber, which is good for the metabolism, makes this drink a refreshing, all-round indulgence between meals. Another new product development from AGRANA is a spoonable yoghurt with large, firm-to-the-bite pieces of dates. Dates are one of the most popular fruits in Arabian countries and also becoming more popular internationally. Until now, however, there has not been a spoonable yoghurt with firm pieces of dates since the dates tend to dissolve during pasteurisation due to their innate properties. At the GULFOOD Manufacturing fair, AGRANA is this year presenting a dessert with a high concentration of fruit which combines the best properties of both yoghurt and dates. Proudly presenting the Watson Says beverage brand created specially for baristas The Watson Says product brand from AGRANA Fruit has been specially developed as a product line of premium syrups, sauces and fruit blends for use in coffee creations, tea-based drinks, cocktails, mocktails, frappes and numerous other beverages. Smooth in texture, with a natural taste and colour, these products are based on premium formulations so that these are available ready-for-use in cafés, fast-food restaurants and bars. These attractively designed brand products are also a decorative eye-catcher on any bar. The outstanding taste and the colourful range of syrups and toppings offered by the new brand Watson Says can be sampled live by visitors to the AGRANA trade fair stand at the Dubai World Trade Center, Hall 7, booth C7-4. AUSTRIA JUICE provides tailor-made concepts for the beverages industry AUSTRIA JUICE, a joint venture between AGRANA and Raiffeisen Ware Austria, is also presenting itself at GULFOOD Manufacturing with innovative and tailor-made beverage concepts. As a full-service partner to the beverages industry, AUSTRIA JUICE offers professional B2B solutions – from full-flavoured juices and malt-based beverages to tasty energy drinks. The wide portfolio of flavourings – ranging from caramel, sour cream and mixed berries to celery and pineapple-guava – is also the key to implementing diverse taste profiles tailored to the needs of beverage manufacturers, making it possible to create a wide range of beverages. About AGRANA AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. Around 9,000 employees at 55 production facilities worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 2.9 billion. The Group was founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations and also a major producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe as well as being a key manufacturer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well as organic ethanol in its Starch segment. AGRANA is one of the leading sugar companies in Central and Eastern Europe. For queries, please contact: Markus Simak Public Relations +43 1 21137 12084 [1]markus.simak @ agrana.com Hannes Haider Investor Relations +43 1 21137 12905 [2]hannes.haider @ agrana.com This announcement is available in German and English at [3] www.agrana.com. 