EQS-AFR: Josef Manner & Comp. AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Josef Manner & Comp. AG / Release of Financial Reports Josef Manner & Comp. AG: Release of a Financial report 02.11.2022 / 15:48 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Josef Manner & Comp. AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://josef.manner.com/de/media/846/download ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.11.2022 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Josef Manner & Comp. AG Wilhelminenstraße 6 1170 Vienna Austria Internet: josef.manner.com   End of News EQS News Service 1477813  02.11.2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://josef.manner.com/de/media/846/download

  • Josef Manner & Comp. AG

