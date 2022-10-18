EQS-Adhoc: Bubbles Bidco S.p.A.: Appointment of CFO

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bubbles Bidco S.p.A. / Key word(s): Personnel Bubbles Bidco S.p.A.: Appointment of CFO 18-Oct-2022 / 19:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION London, October 18, 2022 Re: Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. (the “Company”) – Appointment of CFO The Company confirms that Mr. Gabriele Sala has been appointed as the new CFO of the Company with immediate effect. Note This announcement is released by Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. and contains information that qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”). For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Stefano Giambelli, Chairman. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18-Oct-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Bubbles Bidco S.p.A. 14 Via Dente 20121 Milano Italy ISIN: IT0005458739 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1466407 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1466407 18-Oct-2022 CET/CEST