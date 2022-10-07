EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: CFO Ingo Bank does not plan to extend his contract beyond April 2023 for personal reasons

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Contract/Personnel ams-OSRAM AG: CFO Ingo Bank does not plan to extend his contract beyond April 2023 for personal reasons 07.10.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ CFO Ingo Bank does not plan to extend his contract beyond April 2023 for personal reasons Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (7 October 2022) – Ingo Bank, Chief Financial Officer of [1]ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), has informed the Supervisory Board that for personal reasons he does not plan to extend his contract as member of the Management Board beyond April 2023. Supervisory Board and Management Board take note of this decision with great regret. The Supervisory Board will swiftly commence the necessary steps to prepare a succession for the position in the Management Board as of May 2023. Ingo Bank joined former ams AG as CFO of OSRAM Licht AG (OSRAM) on 1 May 2020. Since then he has offered key contributions to the successful integration of ams and OSRAM as well as the realignment of both companies’ combined portfolio. Furthermore, the successful refinancing of the group provided an important foundation for continuing profitable growth. „As CFO, Ingo Bank navigated our company through a demanding environment in the last years. His contribution to bringing the cultures of ams and OSRAM together will remain a lasting value. I would like to thank Ingo Bank for his strong commitment to the company. At the same time, I respect his decision and have deep appreciation for his personal life planning“, commented Dr Margarete Haase, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of ams OSRAM. ### About ams OSRAM The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life. With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment. Our around 24,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). 