EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Wolford AG starts process for capital increase

Bregenz, September 29, 2022: The Executive Board of Wolford AG has decided today to start the process for a capital increase. The capital increase is intended to provide the company with additional equity. The capital increase is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023 at the latest.