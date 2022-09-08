EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Change in Investor Relations at Kapsch TrafficCom

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Change in Investor Relations at Kapsch TrafficCom 08.09.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Change in Investor Relations at Kapsch TrafficCom • Marcus Handl appointed new Investor Relations Officer Vienna, September 8, 2022 Hans Lang, Investor Relations Officer of Kapsch TrafficCom AG for six years, is leaving the company at his own request in order to devote himself to new tasks. As of September 12, 2022, Marcus Handl will take over the function of Investor Relations Officer. Marcus Handl has been working for the Kapsch Group since 2000. He already accompanied the IPO in 2007 and held the IR agendas of Kapsch TrafficCom AG until 2016, before he took over the responsibility for the then new subsidiary Kapsch TrafficCom Transportation in Spain for four years. Since his return to Austria, he has been responsible for Kapsch TrafficCom's Corporate Development. Now he again assumes the position of Investor Relations Officer. The Executive Board would like to thank Hans Lang for his commitment and for the further development of Kapsch TrafficCom's capital market communications over the past years. The Investor Relations Officer of Kapsch TrafficCom AG reports directly to CEO Georg Kapsch. Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.