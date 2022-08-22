EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Innovation at Wienerberger – First brick house built by masonry robot

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Wienerberger AG: Innovation at Wienerberger – First brick house built by masonry robot 22.08.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Innovation at Wienerberger – First brick house built by masonry robot • Australian masonry robot Hadrian X designed by robotics specialist FBR builds first Wienerberger clay block house • Partnership between FBR and Wienerberger advances automation and digitalization in the construction industry and sets new standards Vienna, August 22, 2022 – As a pioneer of modern building construction and sustainable housing, the entire Wienerberger Group is working on advanced system solutions to drive innovation and digitalization in the construction industry. At the end of 2018, Wienerberger signed a multi-stage partnership agreement with FBR (Fastbrick Robotics), a company listed on the Australian stock exchange, the objective being to develop an innovative method for robotic bricklaying and to design optimized brick solutions for the masonry robot Hadrian X. This construction robot, a specialist in masonry work, has just completed the first residential building in Wellard, Australia, with Porotherm bricks produced by Wienerberger. “With its unique corporate spirit, Wienerberger has always been setting new standards for the construction industry. Moreover, we want to contribute toward ensuring that future generations enjoy the same opportunities as we do today. As an Industry trailblazer, we take advantage of the opportunities of digitalization also within the framework of our partnership with FBR, developing innovative technologies for the future in the fields of new build, renovation, and infrastructure. As a leading International provider of building material and infrastructure solutions, our proposition is not only to offer products of first-rate quality, but also to be as resource-efficient as possible in their production", says Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG. The robot not only accelerates the bricklaying process, but also excels in terms of precision, laying bricks with absolute perfection. Wind and vibrations are measured and balanced in real time. This forward-looking technology will revolutionize residential construction by making it faster, less expensive and more efficient, and guarantee a higher standard of quality. Additionally, the individual bricks are cut in a way that helps to save resources and reduces the volume of waste generated. The automated digital solution has been designed for single- and multi-family homes with up to two floors. Depending on the degree of difficulty, the fully automated Hadrian X completes the bricklaying process for a house within one to three days. The building just completed followed upon an outdoor pilot project completed in November 2021 and demonstrates that Hadrian X is also capable of serving the European residential construction market. The next step within the framework of the Australian pilot project will be the construction of further single- and multi-family homes with Wienerberger bricks. About Fastbrick Robotics (FBR) FBR designs, develops and builds dynamically stabilized robots to address global challenges. These robots are equipped with the company’s proprietary Dynamic Stabilization Technology (DST™) and intended for outdoor work. FBR is the inventor of Hadrian X, the world’s first fully automatic end-to-end masonry robot. In 2016, Fastbrick Robotics received the Western Australian Innovator of the Year Award. FBR markets products for the construction industry together with DST™-capable solutions for other sectors. For details, please visit [1] www.fbr.com.au. Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 3.4 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 566 million in 2020. For further information, please contact: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com

22.08.2022 CET/CEST