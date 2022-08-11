Zum Inhalt springen
Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EQS-AFR: Österreichische Post AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Österreichische Post AG / Release of Financial Reports Österreichische Post AG: Release of a Financial report 11.08.2022 / 11:01 Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Österreichische Post AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://austrian-post-ir.production.investis.com/

/media/Files/A/Austrian-Post-IR/documents/all-documents-reports/en/2022/h1/half-year-financial-report-2022.pdf ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 11.08.2022 ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Österreichische Post AG Rochusplatz 1 1030 Vienna Austria Internet: www.post.at   End of News EQS News Service 1418751  11.08.2022  References Visible links 1. https://austrian-post-ir.production.investis.com/~/media/Files/A/Austrian-Post-IR/documents/all-documents-reports/de/2022/h1/halbjahresfinanzbericht-2022.pdf 2. https://austrian-post-ir.production.investis.com/~/media/Files/A/Austrian-Post-IR/documents/all-documents-reports/en/2022/h1/half-year-financial-report-2022.pdf

VERBREITUNG üBER EQS GROUP NEWS-SERVICE UNTER AUSSCHLIEßLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS.

EQS-AFR: Österreichische ...

  • Österreichische Post AG

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    EQS


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: