EQS-AFR: HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG / Release of Financial Reports HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG: Release of a Financial report 11.08.2022 / 09:48 Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://ir.hyponoe.at/?eID=dumpFile&t=f&f=18865&l=de&token=7c30f6583f95419ce90e0ec9be75e0d0d0781e03 Language: English Address: [2] https://ir.hyponoe.at/?eID=dumpFile&t=f&f=18866&l=en&token=289b16fe6f107baae490e39d54b9b98ac4992a24 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 11.08.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG Hypogasse 1 3100 St. Pölten Austria   End of News EQS News Service 1418487  11.08.2022  References Visible links 1. https://ir.hyponoe.at/?eID=dumpFile&t=f&f=18865&l=de&token=7c30f6583f95419ce90e0ec9be75e0d0d0781e03 2. https://ir.hyponoe.at/?eID=dumpFile&t=f&f=18866&l=en&token=289b16fe6f107baae490e39d54b9b98ac4992a24

  • HYPO NOE Landesbank für Niederösterreich und Wien AG

