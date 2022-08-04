EQS-PVR: SunMirror AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SunMirror AG SunMirror AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 04.08.2022 / 16:50 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Cham, 4.8.2022 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: SunMirror AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Rigoll David 4. Name of shareholder(s): Zero Carbon Investek AG 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.8.2022 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 + both in rights of shares (7.A) 7.B.2) % (7.A + issuer 7.B) Resulting situation on the 15,15 % 0,00 % 15,15 % 2 343 221 date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) CH0396131929 354 964 15,15 % SUBTOTAL A 354 964 15,15 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly (%) instruments held of both No. directly (%) (%) 1 Rigoll David 2 Zero Carbon 1 15,15 % 15,15 % Investek AG 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Cham am 4.8.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 04.08.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug Switzerland Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch End of News EQS News Service 1413787 04.08.2022