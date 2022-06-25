EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25.06.2022 / 17:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────┐ │ Title: │ MMag. │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ First name: │ Peter │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Oswald │ └───────────────┴────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────────────┐ │ Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG │ └────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5299001AMHDLKUM80611 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000938204 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌────────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 163.60 EUR │ 20 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 163.60 EUR │ 45 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 163.60 EUR │ 300 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 163.60 EUR │ 19 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 163.60 EUR │ 590 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 163.60 EUR │ 26 Units │ └────────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 163.6000 EUR │ 1000 Units │ └──────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 24/06/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 25.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6 1040 Wien Austria Internet: www.mm.group End of News EQS News Service 76429 25.06.2022