EQS-Adhoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Mayr-Melnhof Group acquires Essentra Packaging

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Mayr-Melnhof Group acquires Essentra Packaging 24-Jun-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has agreed to acquire Essentra Packaging (100% of the shares in ESNT Packaging & Securing Solutions Limited (UK) and its affiliated companies, as well as 100% of the shares in Essentra Packaging US Inc (US)) from Essentra plc (UK) for a cash and debt free consideration of GBP 312 million (currently approx. EUR 365 million). The acquisition of Essentra Packaging implements MM Packaging's strategy to grow in profitable and resilient segments such as pharma secondary packaging and strengthens its position in the European pharma carton & leaflets market. In addition, this acquisition will expand MM’s footprint into the US market with an important position in the East-Coast pharma hub. Essentra Packaging has reported 2021 sales of c. GBP 370 million (currently approx. EUR 430 million). Essentra Packaging has 21 manufacturing sites in 10 countries in Europe and North America ideally complementing MM Packaging’s current positions in the Nordics through recently acquired Eson Pac and its legacy business in France. The company delivers to a global customer base of 800+ customers, including 19 of the top 20 pharma companies. Essentra Packaging employs more than 3,500 people. The purchase price will be paid from existing cash reserves and committed credit lines. The transaction is subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions (e.g. regulatory approvals). Closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2022. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 24-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6 1040 Wien Austria Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180 Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391 E-mail: investor.relations @ mm.group Internet: www.mm.group ISIN: AT0000938204 WKN: 93820 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1382757 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1382757 24-Jun-2022 CET/CEST