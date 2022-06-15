EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Lenzing partners with TfS to build global sustainable supply chains

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Alliance Lenzing AG: Lenzing partners with TfS to build global sustainable supply chains 15.06.2022 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ • Lenzing continues to focus on partnering for systemic change • Clear commitment to improving the environmental footprint of textile and nonwoven industries • Global initiative TfS promotes sustainable design of global supply chains Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of wood-based specialty fibers for the global textile and nonwoven industries, has joined the chemical industry’s sustainable supply chain initiative, Together for Sustainability (TfS). Together with Lenzing, numerous internationally active chemical companies have joined the initiative. Their common goal is to make the global supply chains of the chemical industry sustainable. “Joining the TfS initiative is another clear commitment to improving the environmental footprint of the global textile and nonwoven industries and proves that sustainability is taken very seriously at Lenzing – so much so that sustainability is at the heart of our business strategy. So much so, it sits at the core of the Group’s business strategy. The industry needs innovation in order to transition from linear to circular ways of working, and Lenzing will continue to partner across the supply chain to bring this vision to life,” says Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Commercial Officer Fiber at Lenzing. Partnering for systemic change Complex global sustainability challenges require a collaborative approach to developing systemic solutions, involving many stakeholder groups. In order to make the global textile and nonwovens industries more sustainable and bring about systemic change, Lenzing has therefore also been building on partnerships within its sustainability strategy “Naturally Positive” for many years. “I am very proud to welcome Lenzing to the TfS family, bringing the TfS membership to 37 companies. Together and with our strategic partners we continue to expand our reach and increase our impact on the sustainability performance in chemical supply chains. Given the regulatory landscape, climate challenges and market conditions, the need for sustainable businesses only intensifies. TfS is the crucial enabler to make supply chains and businesses at large more sustainable and contribute to developing a better world”, says TfS President Bertrand Conquéret. The global TfS initiative follows the principles of the UN Global Compact and Responsible Care. More info can be found at [1] www.tfs-initiative.com. Photo download: [2] https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=nIucLNT9T2UR PIN: nIucLNT9T2UR Your contact for Public Relations: Corporate Sustainability: Dominic Köfner Krishna Manda Vice President Corporate Vice President Corporate Sustainability Communications & Public Affairs Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria Phone +43 7672 701 3417 E-mail Phone +43 7672 701 2743 [5]sustainability @ lenzing.com E-mail [3]media @ lenzing.com Web [6] www.lenzing.com Web [4] www.lenzing.com About the Lenzing Group The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications. The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the “Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true. Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2021 Revenue: EUR 2.19 bn Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes Number of employees (headcount): 7,958 TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.