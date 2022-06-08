EQS-News: Lenzing AG: 25 years of success: Lenzing celebrates two significant anniversaries at its Heiligenkreuz site

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous Lenzing AG: 25 years of success: Lenzing celebrates two significant anniversaries at its Heiligenkreuz site 08.06.2022 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 25 years of success: Lenzing celebrates two significant anniversaries at its Heiligenkreuz site • 25-year success story at Heiligenkreuz site in Burgenland • Lenzing reaches milestone of 1 million tons of sustainably produced lyocell fibers • Vital contribution to the strategy and corporate success of the Lenzing Group Heiligenkreuz – The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of wood-based specialty fibers for the global textile and nonwoven industries, is celebrating the 25^th anniversary of its site in Heiligenkreuz, Burgenland on June 08, 2022. Since its launch in 1997, the lyocell plant has contributed hugely to the success of the Lenzing Group. The site is also celebrating the successful production of one million tons of wood-based, biodegradable lyocell fibers. Stephan Sielaff, CEO of the Lenzing Group, and Bernd Zauner, managing director of Lenzing Fibers Heiligenkreuz, were pleased to welcome staff and numerous guests of honor including Hans Peter Doskozil, governor of Burgenland, Georg Rosner, member and 2^nd president of the Burgenland State Parliament, and Manfred Gerger, chairman of the Burgenland branch of the Federation of Austrian Industries. “We are very proud of the milestones we have achieved. The Heiligenkreuz site has become a highly important part of the Lenzing Group and plays a crucial role in the implementation of our specialty fiber strategy. We would like to give special thanks to our staff for their commitment and tireless input. Together, we will continue to lead the transition from a linear to a circular economy model in the global textile and nonwoven industries in the future,” says Stephan Sielaff, CEO of Lenzing AG. “Since we began producing environmentally-friendly lyocell fibers at this site 25 years ago, we have expanded the facility to make it one of the largest industrial employers in southern Burgenland. This anniversary and the production of one million tons of lyocell fibers are major milestones in our success story and represent a huge boost to growth and innovation in southern Burgenland,” says Bernd Zauner, managing director of Lenzing Fibers Heiligenkreuz. Pollution of the environment – especially our oceans – is one of the biggest problems of our time. The fashion industry has an extremely negative impact on the environment due to its fast fashion business model and the growing consumption of fossil resources in textile production. The lyocell process is the most modern method of producing fibers from wood. It has been successfully used on an industrial scale for around 30 years and is particularly kind to the environment. The underlying idea is to dissolve and process the pulp in a closed loop without any chemical derivatization. Lenzing first discovered the lyocell technology in 1990 and has continuously developed the process since then. After years of preparatory research and the construction of a pilot facility, the first lyocell production plant to operate on an industrial scale was launched at the new site in Heiligenkreuz in 1997. Nowadays, as well as producing specialty fibers, the site at Heiligenkreuz has evolved to become a central hub for the development of new and sustainable innovations. One of Lenzing’s revolutionary processes is the REFIBRA™ recycling technology, which has been a focus of further development at the facility in the Burgenland region. The lyocell plant in Heiligenkreuz also supports the Lenzing Group’s ambitious climate targets. In 2019, the Lenzing Group became the first company in its sector to set the strategic goal of halving its greenhouse gas emissions per ton of product by 2030. By 2050, the Group aims to achieve a carbon-neutral future, a target that has been scientifically recognized by the Science Based Targets Initiative. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant ladies clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications. The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the “Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true. Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2021 Revenue: EUR 2.19 bn Nameplate capacity: 1,145,000 tons Employees: 7,958 TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.