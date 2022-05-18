EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 18.05.2022 / 14:58 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Zurich, 18.5.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: UBS Group AG City: Zurich Country: Switzerland 4. Name of shareholder(s): UBS O'Connor LLC 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.5.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 5,06 % 0,64 % 5,70 % 138 616 on the date on which 402 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 4,33 % 0,68 % 5,00 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A21KS2 7 020 123 5,06 % SUBTOTAL A 7 020 123 5,06 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Exercise Number of % of Date Period voting voting rights that rights may be acquired if the instrument is exercised Rights of Use over shares n/a At any time 32 634 0,02 % (AT0000A21KS2) SUBTOTAL B.1 32 634 0,02 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights Equity Swap 08.03.2032 n/a Cash 353 409 0,25 % Equity Futures 17.06.2022 n/a Cash 499 794 0,36 % SUBTOTAL B.2 853 203 0,62 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by held instruments held of both No. directly directly (%) (%) (%) 1 UBS Group AG 2 UBS AG 1 0,21 % 0,36 % 0,57 % 3 UBS Switzerland 2 0,65 % 0,02 % 0,67 % AG 4 UBS Asset 2 Management AG UBS Fund 5 Management 4 0,01 % 0,01 % (Luxembourg) S.A. UBS Asset 6 Management 4 Holding (No.2) Ltd UBS Asset 7 Management 6 Holding Ltd UBS Asset 8 Management (UK) 7 0,02 % 0,02 % Limited UBS Asset 9 Management Life 7 0,01 % 0,01 % Limited UBS Asset 10 Management 4 Switzerland AG UBS Fund 11 Management 10 0,04 % 0,04 % (Switzerland) AG 12 UBS Americas 2 Holding LLC 13 UBS Americas Inc. 12 UBS Asset 14 Management Trust 13 0,01 % 0,01 % Company UBS Asset 15 Management 13 (Americas) Inc 16 UBS O'Connor LLC 15 4,14 % 0,25 % 4,39 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Zurich am 18.5.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18.05.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1355891 18.05.2022