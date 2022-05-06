EQS-News: Klemens Haselsteiner appointed new CEO of STRABAG SE

Klemens Haselsteiner appointed new CEO of STRABAG SE • Klemens Haselsteiner (41) to head international construction group STRABAG effective 1 January 2023 • Thomas Birtel (68) handing over his office after ten years as CEO • New head for segment North + West: Jörg Rösler Effective 1 January 2023, the publicly listed construction technology group STRABAG will be led by a new CEO, as Klemens Haselsteiner succeeds Thomas Birtel, who will be stepping down as CEO after ten years at the helm upon reaching the specified age limit. Haselsteiner has been on the Management Board since 2020, where he set up and established the Digitalisation, Corporate Development and Innovation portfolio. Before that, he had worked for the group in Russia and in Germany, where he held a leading position in the Stuttgart subdivision, first as commercial business unit manager and later as subdivision manager. As Chief Digital Officer, his focus was on the definition and implementation of a corporate-wide digitalisation and sustainability strategy, in addition to overseeing pilot projects such as the first construction site deployment of the robot dog Spot. “Assuming corporate responsibility is part of my DNA, so to speak. Our company has a long-term outlook, so we must not only think about today or tomorrow, but also about the day after tomorrow. My vision is to create a resilient, sustainable and innovative STRABAG,” says Klemens Haselsteiner. “Klemens Haselsteiner has learned the construction business from the ground up, holding various positions within the group while formulating a clear strategic vision for the company. From the Supervisory Board’s point of view, he exactly fulfils the profile required for the CEO of an internationally successful, publicly listed corporation. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Thomas Birtel for his outstanding work. With his clear focus on risk management, he has made a significant contribution to improving profitability,” says Alfred Gusenbauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of STRABAG SE. New on the Management Board: Jörg Rösler Klemens Haselsteiner will continue to be in charge of innovation and digitalisation in his capacity as CEO. As a result, the Management Board will again consist of five people in the future. There will be some changes in the operating segments: Alfred Watzl, currently in charge of the North + West segment, will take over the segment South + East from Peter Krammer. Peter Krammer will not be extending his Management Board mandate and will leave the group at the end of the year. This change is accompanied by the reclassification of Poland, the third largest market of STRABAG SE, into the South + East segment. The North + West segment, which includes the largest market by far, Germany, as well as Benelux and Scandinavia, will be expanded to include Switzerland and will in the future be led by Jörg Rösler (58). Rösler started his professional career in 1988 as a construction manager. He joined the group in 2001 and has been on the Management Board of German subsidiary STRABAG AG since 2011. The segment International + Special Divisions will continue to be headed by Siegfried Wanker. Christian Harder has been confirmed in his position as Chief Financial Officer. STRABAG SE is a European-based technology partner for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our services span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by our specialised entities integrating the most diverse services and assuming responsibility for them. We bring together people, materials and machinery at the right place and at the right time in order to realise even complex construction projects – on schedule, of the highest quality and at the best price. The hard work and dedication of our approximately 74,000 employees allow us to generate an annual output volume of around € 16 billion. At the same time, a dense network of numerous subsidiaries in many European countries and on other continents is helping to expand our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. More information is available at www.strabag.com.