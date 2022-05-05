EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE: New CEO and restructuring in the segments

EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Personnel STRABAG SE: New CEO and restructuring in the segments 05-May-2022 / 18:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ STRABAG SE: New CEO and restructuring in the segments - Klemens Haselsteiner (41) to succeed Thomas Birtel as CEO of STRABAG SE effective 1 January 2023 - Restructuring in the segments North + West and South + East The Supervisory Board of STRABAG SE has appointed Klemens Haselsteiner as the group’s new CEO effective 1 January 2023. Thomas Birtel will be leaving the group’s Management Board at the end of the year after reaching the specified age limit. Haselsteiner joined the Management Board in 2020 and has so far been responsible for digitalisation, corporate development and innovation. Joining the Management Board is Jörg Rösler (58), currently on the Management Board of STRABAG AG, Cologne, as of 1 January 2023. Rösler will take over the North + West segment from Alfred Watzl, who is moving to the South + East segment, which is being reorganised to include the third largest market, Poland. Peter Krammer will not be extending his Management Board mandate and will leave the group at the end of the year. The segment International + Special Divisions will continue to be headed by Siegfried Wanker. Christian Harder has been confirmed in his position as Chief Financial Officer. STRABAG SE is a European-based technology partner for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our services span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by our specialised entities integrating the most diverse services and assuming responsibility for them. We bring together people, materials and machinery at the right place and at the right time in order to realise even complex construction projects – on schedule, of the highest quality and at the best price. The hard work and dedication of our more than 75,000 employees allow us to generate an annual output volume of around € 16 billion. At the same time, a dense network of numerous subsidiaries in many European countries and on other continents is helping to expand our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. More information is available at www.strabag.com. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 05-May-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: STRABAG SE Donau-City-Straße 9 1220 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 1 22422 - 1174 Fax: +43 1 22422 - 1177 E-mail: investor.relations @ strabag.com Internet: www.strabag.com ISIN: AT000000STR1 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1345273 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1345273 05-May-2022 CET/CEST