EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: Notice of Early Redemption of the Convertible Bonds due 2024 ('Bonds') (ISIN: XS1551932046)

IMMOFINANZ AG: Notice of Early Redemption of the Convertible Bonds due 2024 ("Bonds") (ISIN: XS1551932046)

Terms in capital letters used in this announcement and not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions (the "Terms and Conditions") of the Bonds.

IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Bonds issued in January 2017 in the aggregate Principal Amount of EUR 297,200,000 will be redeemed early pursuant to § 5 (c) of the Terms and Conditions.

At the time of this announcement, Conversion Rights in relation to Bonds with a Principal Amount of EUR 290,200,000 have already been exercised. As a result, Bonds with a Principal Amount of EUR 7,000,000 currently remain outstanding, representing less than 20% of the aggregate Principal Amount of the Bonds originally issued.

The Call Redemption Date will be 27 June 2022.

The Conversion Period pursuant to § 8 (a) of the Terms and Conditions will end on 13 June 2022. Holders of Bonds are therefore entitled to exercise their Conversion Rights until 13 June 2022, 4:00 p.m. CET, at the latest, pursuant to § 8 (b) of the Terms and Conditions, at the Conversion Price in effect on such date. The Conversion Price as of the date of this notice is EUR 20.6333.

Provided that the Holders of Bonds do not exercise their Conversion Rights as outlined above, the Bonds will be redeemed on the Call Redemption Date at their Principal Amount plus accrued interest.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY OR SUBSCRIBE TO ANY SECURITIES. IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE RESTRICTED BY APPLICABLE LAW. PERSONS WHO RECEIVE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHALL INFORM THEMSELVES ON SUCH RESTRICTIONS AND COMPLY WITH THEM.