EQS-AFR: VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial Reports 12.04.2022 / 08:47 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/de/2022/verbundag-2021-12-31-de.ashx Language: English Address: [2] https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/en/2022/verbundag-2021-12-31-en.ashx ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 12.04.2022 ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VERBUND AG Am Hof 6A 1010 Wien Austria Internet: www.verbund.com End of News EQS News Service 1325771 12.04.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/de/2022/verbundag-2021-12-31-de.ashx 2. https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/en/2022/verbundag-2021-12-31-en.ashx