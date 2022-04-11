EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Daniel Merl: New Head of Investor Relations at Wienerberger

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Personnel 11.04.2022 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Daniel Merl: New Head of Investor Relations at Wienerberger Vienna, April 11, 2022 - As of April 1, Daniel Merl (36) was appointed Head of Investor Relations of the Wienerberger Group, a position he had already held on an interim basis since the beginning of the year. In his function as Head of Investor Relations of Wienerberger, the leading provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and infrastructure, Daniel Merl is responsible for the Group's communication with the financial market. He reports directly to Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG. Commenting on the appointment, Heimo Scheuch says, "As a listed company with worldwide operations, we are fully aware of our responsibility to our customers and employees, as well as our stakeholders and all groups of interested financial market participants. Daniel Merl has profound business know-how and a thorough understanding of Wienerberger's business processes and our ambitious targets and activities. As head of the Investor Relations team, he is assuming an important function at the interface to the global financial market. He will consistently pursue our policy of transparent communication as a free-float company." Daniel Merl has been working for Wienerberger since 2017. Having studied business management in Vienna and obtained a master's degree in International Banking and Finance, he held various functions in retail banking and private & institutional banking before he joined Wienerberger as investor relations manager. In 2021, he reported to Solveig Menard-Galli, COO WBS of Wienerberger AG, in his capacity as Executive Business Analyst, before he assumed the position of Head of Investor Relations of Wienerberger AG on an interim basis in January 2022. Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 671 million in 2021. For further information, please contact: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com Daniel Merl, Interim Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 11.04.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Phone: +43 1 60 192-0 Fax: +43 1 60 192-10159 E-mail: office @ wienerberger.com Internet: www.wienerberger.com ISIN: AT0000831706 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1325319 End of News EQS News Service 1325319 11.04.2022