EQS-AFR: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Release of a Financial report

UNIQA Insurance Group AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.uniqagroup.com/gruppe/versicherung/media/files/UNIQA_Jahresfinanzbericht_2021.pdf

Language: English
Address: https://www.uniqagroup.com/gruppe/versicherung/media/files/UNIQA_Annual_Financial_Report_2021.pdf

Remarks: English version

08.04.2022

Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.uniqagroup.com