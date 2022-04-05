EQS-Adhoc: Bubbles Bidco S.p.A.: Change of CEO

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bubbles Bidco S.p.A. / Key word(s): Personnel Bubbles Bidco S.p.A.: Change of CEO 05-Apr-2022 / 14:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION Milan, April 5, 2022 Re: Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. (the "Company") - Change of CEO The Company confirms that the CEO of the Company, Mr. Roy Luigi Perticucci has submitted his resignation with immediate effect from all positions held within the Company and any of its affiliates. Mr. Perticucci has notified the Company that this decision is due to personal reasons that prevent him from continuing to pursue the challenging goals of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Perticucci for all his work. The Company confirms that Mr. Carlo Schiavo has been appointed as the new CEO of the Company with immediate effect. Note This announcement is released by Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. and contains information that qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Stefano Giambelli, Chairman. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 05-Apr-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Bubbles Bidco S.p.A. 14 Via Dente 20121 Milano Italy ISIN: IT0005458739 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF)) EQS News ID: 1320773 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1320773 05-Apr-2022 CET/CEST