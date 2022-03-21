EQS-Adhoc: Palfinger AG: Profit Warning

Bergheim, 21 March 2022 The Ukraine crisis impacts PALFINGER AG due to its volume of business in Russia. The crisis also further intensifies the availability problems of trucks and components. PALFINGER will therefore decrease its production volume in the coming weeks, with a corresponding negative impact on revenue and profitability. From today's perspective, the EBIT in 2022 will, as a result, be significantly below the EBIT achieved in record year 2021.