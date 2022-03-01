EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI revises proposal for the utilization of net profit for the financial year 2021

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Dividend Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI revises proposal for the utilization of net profit for the financial year 2021 01-March-2022 / 17:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vienna, 1 March 2022. Due to the war in Ukraine, the Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has decided today to propose to the General Meeting (31 March 2022) to carry forward the entire net profit for the financial year 2021 (EUR 379,999,596.87). The previously communicated dividend proposal was for EUR 1.15 per share. Once the current critical geopolitical developments have subsided, the Management Board intends to reassess the possibility of a subsequent dividend distribution from the retained earnings of the 2021 financial year, taking into account the development of the capital ratios and the economic effects of the conflict. For more information, please contact: John P. Carlson, CFA Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9 1030 Vienna, Austria ir @ rbinternational.com phone +43-1-71 707-2089 [1]www.rbinternational.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01-March-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9 A-1030 Vienna Austria Phone: +43-1-71707-2089 Fax: +43-1-71707-2138 E-mail: ir @ rbinternational.com Internet: www.rbinternational.com ISIN: AT0000606306 WKN: A0D9SU Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1291557 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1291557 01-March-2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=caa59432adde4dba6e84d8c74723c498&application_id=1291557&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news