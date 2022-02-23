EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Zurich, 23.2.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: UBS Group AG City: Zurich Country: Switzerland 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.2.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 2,42 % 1,94 % 4,36 % 138 257 on the date on which 760 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A21KS2 3 341 327 2,42 % SUBTOTAL A 3 341 327 2,42 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Number of % of Period voting voting rights that may rights be acquired if the instrument is exercised Right to Recall Lent n/a At any time 91 150 0,07 % shares Right of Use over n/a At any time 2 460 348 1,78 % shares SUBTOTAL B.1 2 551 498 1,85 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights Equity Swap 08.08.2022 n/a Cash 132 641 0,10 % SUBTOTAL B.2 132 641 0,10 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by held instruments held of both No. directly directly (%) (%) (%) 1 UBS Group AG 2 UBS AG 1 0,76 % 1,82 % 2,58 % 3 UBS Switzerland AG 2 0,02 % 0,02 % 4 UBS Asset Management 2 AG 5 UBS Fund Management 4 0,02 % 0,02 % (Luxembourg) S.A. 6 UBS Asset Management 4 Holding (No.2) Ltd 7 UBS Asset Management 6 Holding Ltd 8 UBS Asset Management 7 0,02 % 0,02 % (UK) Limited 9 UBS Asset Management 7 0,01 % 0,01 % Life Limited 10 UBS Asset Management 4 Switzerland AG 11 UBS Fund Management 10 0,03 % 0,03 % (Switzerland) AG 12 UBS Asset Management 4 0,00 % 0,00 % (Singapore) Ltd UBS Brasil 13 Administradora de 2 0,01 % 0,01 % Valores Mobiliarios Ltda 14 UBS Americas Holding 2 LLC 15 UBS Americas Inc. 14 16 UBS Asset Management 15 0,01 % 0,01 % Trust Company 17 UBS Securities LLC 15 0,00 % 0,00 % 18 UBS Asset Management 15 (Americas) Inc 19 UBS O'Connor LLC 18 1,58 % 0,10 % 1,68 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Zurich am 23.2.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com