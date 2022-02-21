EQS-PVR: Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Atrium European Real Estate Limited Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 21.02.2022 / 15:20 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Release of announcement according to Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 Jersey, 21 February 2022. Atrium European Real Estate Limited VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) (the 'Company' or 'Atrium'), an owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centers and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces in accordance with Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 that it has received the following notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018: 1. Issuer: ATRIUM EUROP.REAL EST.LTD 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation: Chaim Katzman 4. Name of shareholder(s): Gazit Gaia Limited Gazit Midas Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.2.2022 6. Total positions: % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total number rights through both in of voting attached to financial/other % (7.A + rights of shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 7.B) issuer + 7.B.2) Resulting situation 100.00 % 0,00 % 100.00 % 299,743,870 on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 74.5 % 0.05 % 74.55 % notification (if applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) JE00B3DCF752 0 299,743,870 0.00 % 100.00 % SUBTOTAL A 299,743,870 100.00 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total of No. Name controlled by directly (%) instruments held both (%) No. directly (%) 1 Chaim 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Katzman 2 Norstar 1 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Holdings Inc 3 Norstar 2 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Israel Ltd 4 Gazit Globe 3 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Limited 5 Gazit Midas 4 37.36 % 0.00 % 37.36 % Limited 6 Gazit Gaia 4 62.64 % 0.00 % 62.64 % Limited 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Additional Information: The cancellation of 100,784,781 shares in the issuer on 18 February 2022 (which followed from a merger and a reduction of share capital under the laws of Jersey) resulted in a change of the breakdown of shareholdings. Press & Shareholders: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis: catrium @ fticonsulting.com About Atrium European Real Estate Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 808,100 sqm and with a total market value of approximately €2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals. In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Atrium European Real Estate Limited 11-15 Seaton Place JE4 0QH St. Helier Jersey Guernsey End of News EQS News Service 1284883 21.02.2022 References Visible links