EQS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Expiry of objections period in respect of the Merger between Atrium and Gazit Hercules 2020 Limited

EQS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Key word(s): Delisting Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Expiry of objections period in respect of the Merger between Atrium and Gazit Hercules 2020 Limited 14.01.2022 / 10:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expiry of objections period in respect of the Merger between Atrium and Gazit Hercules 2020 Limited Merger is expected to close on 18 February 2022 Jersey, 14 January 2022 - On 23 December 2021, the shareholders of Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), ("Atrium" or the "Company") approved the terms of the proposed merger between Atrium and Gazit Hercules 2020 Limited ("Newco"), which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazit-Globe Ltd ("Gazit") (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is to be implemented by means of a statutory merger between the Company and Newco under Part 18B of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended (the "Merger"). Post-completion of the Merger, Atrium will continue as the surviving entity, wholly-owned by Gazit. Full details of the Merger are contained in the circular published by Atrium on 23 November 2021 (the "Shareholder Circular"). On 23 December 2021, a notice in relation to the proposed Merger was, in accordance with the Companies Law, (i) dispatched to creditors of Atrium and (ii) published in the Jersey Evening Post. Pursuant to the Companies Law, creditors were entitled to deliver to Atrium a written objection to the Merger and Atrium Shareholders were entitled to apply to the Court for an order under the Companies Law on the grounds that the Merger would unfairly prejudice the interests of the shareholder. The last date for lodgment of a creditor objection or a shareholder objection to the Merger in accordance with the Companies Law was 13 January 2022. Atrium is pleased to announce that no objections were received from Atrium creditors or Atrium Shareholders and there are currently no proposed changes to the indicative timetable in respect of the Merger as set out in the Shareholder Circular and the press release issued by the Company on 23 December 2021. The Merger is expected to close on 18 February 2022. Save as otherwise defined, capitalised terms used but not defined in this press announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Shareholder Circular. Enquiries FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis/ Ellie Sweeney: [1]scatrium @ fticonsulting.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.01.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Atrium European Real Estate Limited 11-15 Seaton Place JE4 0QH St. Helier Jersey Guernsey ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 WKN: A0X963 Listed: Amsterdam, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1268929 End of News EQS News Service 1268929 14.01.2022 References Visible links 1. scatrium @ fticonsulting.com