EQS-News: Karl Haider is the new CEO of Semperit AG Holding

EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Personnel Karl Haider is the new CEO of Semperit AG Holding 10.01.2022 / 15:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Karl Haider is the new CEO of Semperit AG Holding Vienna, Austria, 10 January 2022 - Today, the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding appointed the internationally experienced top manager and Doctor of Chemistry Karl Haider (56) as Chairman of the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding. He will assume his new role on 11 January 2022. His mandate will expire on 31 March 2025. "With Karl Haider, we were able to attract a highly qualified leader with extensive experience in large international industrial groups to chair the board of Semperit," says Herbert Ortner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding. "I am looking forward to working with a proven industry expert who understands how to combine leadership, practical experience as well as technical and business knowledge in an outstanding way and thus fulfils all the prerequisites to successfully complete the next stage of Semperit Group's transformation together with his proven board colleagues." Karl Haider was most recently Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Steel Europe, one of the world's largest steel companies. At Tata Steel, he had previously also led major M&A transactions and served as Director Operations Downstream. Prior to that, he was a member of the board of voestalpine's high performance metals division, having held sales and project management positions in the group. In his previous functions, Karl Haider also held numerous supervisory board mandates at respective group subsidiaries. He started his career as a chemical laboratory technician and subsequently studied technical chemistry at the Johannes Kepler University Linz/Upper Austria. Karl Haider succeeds Martin Füllenbach, who resigned from his position prematurely at the end of September 2021. Since that time, CFO Petra Preining and COO Kristian Brok have assumed the responsibilities of a CEO on an interim basis. For queries, please contact Monika Riedel Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson +43 676 8715 8620 monika.riedel @ semperitgroup.com Judit Helenyi Director Investor Relations +43 676 8715 8310 judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com [1]www.semperitgroup.com [2]www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag About Semperit The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group that develops and produces highly specialised rubber products for the industrial and medical sectors, selling them in over 100 countries around the world: hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, products for railway superstructures, and examination and surgical gloves. Founded in 1824, this long-standing Austrian company has its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. The Semperit Group employs around 7,000 people worldwide, including some 3,800 in Asia and approximately 900 in Austria (Vienna and production site Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The group has 15 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and America. In 2020, the group generated revenue of EUR 927.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 208.6 million.