EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: First half of 21/22 - Adjustment of classification of € 24.6 million hybrid capital

EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: First half of 21/22 - Adjustment of classification of € 24.6 million hybrid capital 07.01.2022 / 06:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- First half of 21/22 - Adjustment of classification of € 24.6 million hybrid capital Leoben - AT&S republishes half-year report after pre-clearance procedure. Following the completion of the communicated pre-clearance procedure at the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) regarding the equity disclosure of bilateral agreements in the amount of € 24.6 million, the Management Board of AT&S has decided to adjust and republish the half-year report 2021/2022 accordingly. All other statements on outlook, liquidity and net debt remain unaffected by the restatement. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). The company employs roughly 12,500 people. For further information please visit [1]www.ats.net Press Contact: Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; [2]g.reischl @ ats.net Investor Relations Contact Philipp Gebhardt, Director Investor Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile +43 664 7800 2274; [3]p.gebhardt @ ats.net AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben / Austria [4]www.ats.net -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.01.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Phone: +43 (1) 3842200-0 E-mail: ir @ ats.net Internet: www.ats.net ISIN: AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02 WKN: 922230 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1265770 End of News EQS News Service 1265770 07.01.2022 References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=584eaf5424babfa61fc620b5fd3daf83&application_id=1265770&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. g.reischl @ ats.net 3. p.gebhardt @ ats.net 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=584eaf5424babfa61fc620b5fd3daf83&application_id=1265770&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news